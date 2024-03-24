UPDATE: Fire at Aspen Square Apartments causes $80,000 in damages

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — More information about the fire at Aspen Square Apartments Friday evening has been released.

On March 22 at about 7:15 p.m., crews responded to the 1700 block of South 3rd Street. Once on the scene, fire crews noticed heavy smoke and fire from the west side of the apartment complex.

Crews immediately made an attack on the flames and evacuated dozens of people and animals.

An interior attack contained the fire to the apartment of origin. According to Chief Flores, one apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire spread to two other apartments. The smoke spread throughout the entire complex due to the shared attic space.

Multiple apartments were affected by smoke and water damage, resulting in an estimated cost of $80,000 in damages.

The fire is currently under investigation, and the cause has not yet been determined.

