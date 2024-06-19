Finn Rock Landing boat launch, more now open to the public
Finn Rock Landing on the McKenzie River has re-opened its boat launch, parking lot, and restrooms after months of renovations and improvement projects closed the area to the public.
McKenzie River Trust which owns and manages the property, closed the area in Oct. 2023 for improvements including:
A better road base
Safer traffic flow
Installation of new parking stalls
ADA-accessible walkways
Fencing
Bird-friendly lighting
Picnic tables
Garbage receptacles
The project cost about $850,000 and was funded by grants from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department's Recreational Trails Program, Lane County Parks bond measure and private donations, according to McKenzie River Trust.
The Landing is open year-round for people to access the river and launch non-motorized watercraft. The Trust also plans on replanting the area with native trees and shrubs this Fall.
Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@registerguard.com
This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Finn Rock Landing boat launch reopened to the public Lane County