Finn Rock Landing boat launch, more now open to the public

A rendering of what Finn Rock Landing will look like when improvements are completed. The popular recreation area on the McKenzie River will close Oct. 23 until spring while improvements are underway.

Finn Rock Landing on the McKenzie River has re-opened its boat launch, parking lot, and restrooms after months of renovations and improvement projects closed the area to the public.

McKenzie River Trust which owns and manages the property, closed the area in Oct. 2023 for improvements including:

A better road base

Safer traffic flow

Installation of new parking stalls

ADA-accessible walkways

Fencing

Bird-friendly lighting

Picnic tables

Garbage receptacles

The project cost about $850,000 and was funded by grants from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department's Recreational Trails Program, Lane County Parks bond measure and private donations, according to McKenzie River Trust.

The Landing is open year-round for people to access the river and launch non-motorized watercraft. The Trust also plans on replanting the area with native trees and shrubs this Fall.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Finn Rock Landing boat launch reopened to the public Lane County