Finn, Ali to miss 1st 2 games of England tour of Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Paceman Steven Finn and allrounder Moeen Ali will miss England's first two matches of its tour of Australia.

Finn hurt his left knee while batting at practice on Thursday, while Ali has a left side strain that has bothered him in recent days.

England starts a two-day tour match against a Western Australia XI side at the WACA ground on Saturday. It has a four-day match against CA XI at the Adelaide Oval starting Wednesday.

England says Finn will be monitored over the next week, before a further decision on his fitness will be taken. The teams says Ali is expected to return to "by mid-November" ahead of a tour match in Townsville starting Nov. 15.