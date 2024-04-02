Finland shooting: Children wounded in Vantaa school shooting - police

Three children have been wounded in a shooting at a school in the city of Vantaa in Finland, police say.

Police say they responded to the incident at Viertola school shortly after 09:00 (06:00 GMT) on Tuesday and urged local residents to remain indoors.

They said a suspect had been arrested.

The school has 800 students and 90 staff. Witnesses told public broadcaster YLE that two ambulances had left the scene.

Police said all those caught up in the incident were minors and three of them had been wounded.

Viertola school has students aged seven to 15 of both primary and middle-school age.