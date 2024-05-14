Fines, penalties for school zone violations are increasing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A new bill went into effect at the beginning of this month, significantly increasing the fines and penalties for traffic violations in school zones and with bus lights.

House Bill 345, also known as “Driving Penalty Amendments,” increases the fines for both speeding in a school zone and failure to obey school bus signals.

The new mandatory fine and community service requirements for failing to obey school bus signals are as follows:

First offense: $1,000 fine and 10 hours of compensatory service

Second offense within five years of prior conviction: $2,000 fine and 20 hours of compensatory service

Third or subsequent offense within five years of prior conviction: $3,000 fine and 40 hours of compensatory service

Additionally, the fine for speeding in a school zone has been doubled.

According to the bill, a person may not drive more than 20 mph in a reduced speed school zone. For speeds of 21-29 mph, the minimum fine is $260. For speeds of 30-39 mph, the minimum fine is $420. For speeds of 40 mph and greater, the minimum fine is $760.

For a second and subsequent offense within three years of a previous conviction, the fines are raised to $320 for speeds of 21-29 mph, $560 for speeds of 30-39 mph, and $960 for speeds of 40 mph and greater.

For more information, view the bill here.

