Fines for littering in North Carolina could double under new bill

Penalties for littering in North Carolina could get harsher, according to reports from WTVD.

The proposed changes are part of a bill that would double the fine for littering to at least $500 for a first offense of less than 10 pounds of trash.

Fines for larger amounts and subsequent violations would be higher, according to WTVD.

Senator Tom McInnis, who crafted the changes, said he is tired of seeing so much paper, cans, and other debris along North Carolina’s highways. He also said that litter costs taxpayers money.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, it spent $25 million in 2023 collecting trash on highways.

House Bill 199, which includes several other transportation-related measures, still needs approval from the full Senate and agreement from the House of Representatives.

An earlier version was passed last year, according to WTVD.

