Findings of investigation into death of Angela Chao released. Here's what we know.

After keeping its investigation under wraps for more than a month, the Blanco County sheriff's office on Wednesday released the findings of its investigation into the death of Angela Chao, the chief executive of a global shipping operation.

Chao, 50, died Feb. 11 despite attempts by her friends, a ranch manager, and county emergency responders to rescue her after she inadvertently reversed her Tesla Model X SUV into a stock pond on a private ranch outside Johnson City, according to the 15-page incident report obtained by the American-Statesman.

In a statement Wednesday, Robert Woodring, chief deputy for the sheriff's office, said the report's release signals the end of the death investigation.

Investigators with the FBI and the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Department of Public Safety, reviewed the evidence collected by sheriff's deputies on Feb. 15, four days after the incident. After inspecting evidence obtained by sheriff's deputies, the federal and state investigators "felt this incident was nothing more than an unfortunate accident," according to the report.

In the days and weeks after Chao's death, authorities with the Blanco County sheriff's office had repeatedly declined to provide information about the incident, describing it only as an "unfortunate accident" in a brief statement. At one point, a county public information officer denied the Statesman's requests for investigative records, failing to cite the legal grounds for the denial as required by state public information laws.

Some national outlets with similar requests received a Feb. 29 letter from Blanco County to the Texas attorney general's office explaining why the public information requests should be denied. As of Friday, such a letter has not been sent in response to the Statesman's requests.

“Although the preliminary investigation indicated that this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter,” the Blanco County public information officer, Kimberley Ashby, said in the four-page letter.

The slow trickle of information in the weeks after Chao's death, already under a national spotlight given her status and connections, gave rise to conspiracy theories online. Unfounded speculation suggesting foul play in her death has angered her family and friends, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal of the incident.

Chao was married to Jim Breyer, a billionaire venture capitalist and chief executive of Austin-based Breyer Capital. The 900-acre ranch in Blanco County is owned by a trust with the same Chicago address as a Breyer-owned investment and public equity firm, public records show.

Chao's older sister, Elaine Chao, served as U.S. Secretary of Labor in the Bush administration and U.S. Secretary of Transportation in the Trump administration and is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. On Feb. 28, during one of his last speeches on the Senate floor, McConnell said the death of his sister-in-law informed his decision to step down as minority leader.

"As some of you may know, this has been a particularly difficult time for my family. We tragically lost Elaine's younger sister, Angela, just a few weeks ago," McConnell said during the opening remarks of his announcement. "When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there's a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process."

