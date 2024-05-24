Finding Madalina: Jury now seated in Christopher Palmiter trial

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A jury has now been seated just moments ago on day three of jury selection in the trial for Christopher Palmiter.

He’s the stepfather of Madalina Cojocari, who is from Cornelius and has been missing since December 2022. Five potential jurors were dismissed Friday, two for medical issues, and two others because they said they didn’t think they could give Palmiter a fair trial.

One potential juror said he had been a victim of child abuse and another said ‘As a parent …she can’t understand not knowing where your child is.’

Palmiter is charged with not reporting his stepdaughter missing in the fall of 2022.

Diana Cojocari pled guilty to the same charge earlier this week. She was sentenced to time served for the 17 months she was at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. The judge in that case noted that Diana Cojocari had already served the maximum sentence for the crime while in jail. She walked out of jail Tuesday, surrounded by lawyers and cameras.

The unusual nature of Madalina’s disappearance has led to various searches in locations that could possibly be connected to the child’s disappearance. The case has also garnered a great deal of media attention, even internationally, due to Diana Cojocari being from the eastern European country of Moldova.

Diana Cojocari still faces the possibility of being deported for her guilty plea to the failure to report charge, which is a felony. So far, there are no indications of when or if that will happen.

Madalina Cojocari remains missing to this day. Palmiter and Diana Cojocari have given no indication on her whereabouts, and have stated to police that they did not know where the girl was. Diana Cojocari’s family have previously said that they believe Madalina may be alive and being sex-trafficked.

However, court filings so far have claimed Diana Cojocari had feared Palmiter and had been possibly looking to leave him, prior to Madalina’s disappearance.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

