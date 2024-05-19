Finding a bargain on gas in Wyoming Borough

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — You will experience a little less pain at the pump to start the new week. 28/22 News found a bargain in Luzerne County’s Wyoming Borough.

A gallon of regular at One Stop Convenience Store on Eighth Street costs $3.59 if paying cash, and $3.64 if using credit.

28/22 News Gas Prices Map

AAA says the statewide average is about $3.74 a gallon, or roughly three cents cheaper than the previous week.

28/22 News was able to find gas in northeastern Pennsylvania as low as $3.39 a gallon.

