Financially strapped operator of Mass. hospitals strikes potential deal with insurance company

Steward Health Care may have found a way to fix its financial problems.

The Massachusetts hospital operator has struck a deal to sell its physician network to insurance company Optum. But the potential deal won’t be enough to save one local facility.

New England Sinai Hospital is set to close its doors for good next Tuesday -- that isn’t changing with this potential new deal.

While the proposal between Steward Health Care and Optum is in the works, it still needs all kinds of approval.

Steward operates nine healthcare facilities across Massachusetts.

Boston 25 News has been reporting for months now how the company says it doesn’t have the money to keep them open, even after receiving $675 million in covid relief money. Steward also announced it found some bridge financing last month, but didn’t reveal too many details.

This proposed sale of a doctors’ group called Stewardship Health to Optum could now help shore up its finances. A commission will have 30 days to assess and review the transaction.

The proposed deal will be closely scrutinized here in Massachusetts, where some political leaders, including Gov. Maura Healey, have accused Steward of prioritizing shareholders over public health.

Sen. Ed Markey released a statement saying in part, “Optum must demonstrate that it can meet the even greater responsibility to preserve and protect health care access in the commonwealth, and I hope they will live up to that responsibility by controlling costs and putting patients and providers first.”

Markey added he is holding a congressional hearing in Boston next week. He invited Steward’s CEO to testify.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

