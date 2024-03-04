'Financially devastated': Residents struggling after Friday's fire at Oakhurst Manor

NORTHBRIDGE — Investigators remain uncertain of what caused Friday's overnight fire that heavily damaged the historic Oakhurst Manor, but they haven't identified anything to suggest it was intentionally set, according to a spokesman with the state Department of Fire Services.

Estate of Mind, an artist community that occupied the manor at 120 Hill St, posted online the fire started next to the second-floor emergency entrance/exit landing on the south corner of the building. The group noted it doesn't know the cause.

No insurance

Meanwhile, the manor didn't have an insurance policy at the time of the blaze, according to Estate of Mind. It explained that insurance lapsed in December after the former carrier raised renewal rates and residents couldn't immediately pay a $13,000 down payment for renewal. Faced with paying for insurance or the mortgage, residents prioritized the mortgage.

In addition, the bank holding the mortgage insured its interest in the property, not the value or replacement cost, according to Estate of Mind. As a result, the bank's insurance carrier will not reimburse the residents' loses, the group said.

It took three hours to put out the five-alarm fire. Firefighters got the call at 1 a.m., there were no injuries, and damage is estimated at $500,000, according to the Fire Department.

Building condemned

The burned-out manor, with missing walls on the top floor that expose charred sections to the elements, has been condemned by the town, according to Eduardo Solomon, who said he was one of seven people living in the manor before the fire. Northbridge Building Inspector James Sheehan referred all questions to Fire Chief David White, who did not immediately respond to a call and email that requested comment.

Solomon said residents are asking to be paid for interviews with the media. He explained that this arrangement keeps residents from being taken advantage of financially and legally. Another reason, said Solomon, is to help residents recoup their financial loses. The Telegram & Gazette's policy is to not pay for interviews.

"We've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal belongings," said Solomon on Monday morning. "We're financially devastated. We have no renters insurance and no insurance on the building. It's a messed-up situation."

Solomon lost roughly $13,000 in the fire, according to Estate of Mind's online post, including clothing, electronics and furniture. Those who lived in the manor are now living in another building on the property, according to Solomon.

Before fire: $2.5 million offer

A buyer made a verbal offer — before the fire — to buy the property for $2.5 million, according to Estate of Mind. "This deal will not go through because of the fire," said Estate of Mind's online post.

The property is listed on Zillow as being for sale by owner, with a price tag of $2.5 million.

Meanwhile, a signed offer to buy a portion of the property's forested land could be in jeopardy, said Estate of Mind. The offer was tied to a new appraisal of the property that likely won't work out due to the fire. Funds from the sale could have been used for insurance and upgrades. The plan was to pursue the $2.5 verbal offer if the signed offer for the forested land fell apart, according to Estate of Mind.

Clarence Risher owns the manor and grounds, according to online records. He paid $1.3 million in 2021, matching the town's current appraisal. Risher was at the property on Friday; he declined to speak to the T&G.

The town Historical Commission wants to see the property restored, but hasn't heard from Risher. Commission Chairman Ken Warchol said Monday he expects the matter to come up at the next meeting, with attendees expected to discuss the manor's future.

"Oh, absolutely, we would like to see it restored," said Warchol. "We don't know anything. Many have contacted the owner, with no return calls."

Estate of Mind is accepting donations to help defray costs.

