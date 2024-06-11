With financial aid on the way for a Fort Myers Beach shrimp dock, a sigh of relief

Note to readers: On June 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed $7.5 million from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund to help redevelop a shrimp dock near Fort Myers Beach. DeSantis said the work will expand the facility at San Carlos Maritime Park, damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022, to serve as an emergency operations location as well as a distribution point for shrimp boats. Fort Myers (Shell Point) resident Teresa Hiatt celebrated this news by writing the following guest column, sharing her thoughts on her love of shrimp and the people whose livelihood depends on harvesting and distributing what is also known as pink gold.

I first moved the Florida in the early 1980’s, a young mother from the Mid-Atlantic (Delaware). If you asked me before I moved here if I liked shrimp, I would have told you “sure they’re good” but they weren’t a top ten on my favorite food list. But that changed not long after I moved to Florida.

My first job in Florida was working at a convenience store. I worked at a Texaco station in Charlotte Harbor and my first Saturday at the job, people starting lining up outside the store as if a rock star was coming to visit. My boss told me “Oh that’s just people waiting for King to deliver the shrimp”. The crowd lined up and waited for up to two hours to get these 5-pound bags of shrimp. I was amazed because I knew any shrimp I ever had wasn’t worth waiting in line.

King had a shrimp boat that he ran from Punta Gorda, but he couldn’t sell shrimp from the boat so he set up in our parking lot every Saturday to sell his catch. People couldn’t get enough of the shrimp. After he was done selling that first day, he brought me and my boss a bag of those shrimp as a token for crowding up our parking lot. I took mine home and learned how to take the heads off (we always had them tails only) and steamed them with some Old Bay (that’s how we made them in the Mid-Atlantic).

First, I noticed that these shrimp were different from the shrimp I had known all my life. These were Gulf shrimp. They were bigger, plumper, and pinker than my familiar shrimp. And when they came out of the steamer, I suddenly learned I had never actually had great shrimp before. Now I knew why people stood in line. These were succulent meaty shrimp that could melt in your mouth if you refrained from overcooking them. I was in heaven.

The decades since then have seen me consume probably more than my fair share of Gulf shrimp. I’m very suspicious of shrimp from just any restaurant because they try to substitute the pale, see-through grey foreign shrimp if they can. After having true Gulf shrimp, those other shrimp are a bad imitation but they are cheap, so they keep trying. I have my favorite places that always use true Gulf shrimp. I love taking visiting family to one and watching their expression as they have their first true shrimp.

One of my most favorite pictures is one I took of the shrimp fleet at Fort Myers Beach. This was where all my shrimp came in! I was so happy to see the bustling area where they unloaded the catch. I took that photo in June of 2022, so amazed at the tall, proud ships, with their netting so intricate and organized as they lined the side of the bay. I thought of the people who went out for days at a time and chased the shrimp, never for sure knowing if their trip would yield enough to cover all the expenses of the trip and hopefully a small profit. I silently thanked the boats for giving us my beloved Gulf shrimp.

What happened to the shrimp boats at Fort Myers Beach?

Little did I know that just three months later, they would be visited by a terrible thing called Ian, that would pound their sides, rip their nets, and dash their dreams to misery. In March 2023, I took another photo of what I could find of the fleet, huddled together, nets ripped and tangled, waiting for help and repair. I said silent prayers for the people who had worked these boats and hoped they could find it in their hearts to rebuild.

The News-Press reader Teresa Hiatt took this photo of the Fort Myers Beach shrimp fleet.

That storm (that also flooded our home and destroyed our family treasures and had us living in a shelter for four months) could have taken the complete heart out of the Fort Myers Beach shrimping industry. But that didn’t happen. They picked through their wreckage, banded together where they could, put an emotional band-aid on their losses, and began once again to bring the pink gold back to the shore. It made me feel like my losses were insignificant and how could I complain when people like this, some who completely lost their livelihood, picked back up and got to work?

I was so glad to read that Fort Myers Beach is supposed to get a grant to rebuild the shrimp dock and help these magnificent boats get their catch to the distributors. The grant may help, but it’s really the heart of the people who work the boats and bring the shrimp in that will rebuild the fleet and with it, the heart of Fort Myers Beach.

