Final vote on Oak Ridge's new city budget set for June 10

On Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council will have the final public hearing and perhaps the final vote on the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

A second public hearing and council vote on whether to approve the new fiscal year budget will be part of the monthly city council meeting set for 7 p.m. June 10 in the Municipal Building courtroom.

Adjustments were made at the June 3 council meeting before the proposed budget was adopted by six of the seven members of council. Council member Derrick Hammond was absent because of a family matter but will attend the June 10 meeting, Mayor Warren Gooch said. No member of the public spoke at the public hearing held prior to the first council vote on the budget proposal.

Utility bill help and future increases

Council member Ellen Smith made a motion that the social services fund - administered for the city government by the nonprofit Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) - be returned to the amount in the current budget. She had the fund was reduced by $69,000 from the current year's $255,145. The money is used to help residents who cannot afford to pay all of their utility bills.

Smith said with city officials talking about making some housing affordable, people who are eligible should be able to get the city's assistance with their utility bills. The city can't reduce the utility rates, she said, according to the state.

Her motion to increase the fund back to $255,145 was approved by the council members with Mayor Pro Tem Jim Dodson abstaining because he is a member of the ADFAC board.

As reported in The Oak Ridger, city residents will see increases in their sewer or wastewater rate of 8.4% beginning in October. The rate increase was approved last year by city council to generate money needed to repay loans for the $78.3 million water treatment plant, which is currently under construction. Also, electric rates will be evaluated after a TVA audit in the upcoming fiscal year and a rate increase will be proposed, according to the budget proposal summary. City Manager Randy Hemann, in speaking about the audit, told The Oak Ridger the city got behind in the reporting of financial and electrical usage data to the Tennessee Valley Authority because of a change in the city's financial software. He said he doesn't know when the rate increase will be proposed.

For the fourth straight year, no property tax rate increase is planned in Fiscal Year 2025. The proposed budget includes the property tax rate staying at $2.3136 per $100 of assessed value. Five years ago, council reduced the city property tax rate by 24 cents.

