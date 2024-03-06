Final two sentenced after sex trafficking sting

Mar. 6—The final two suspects snared in a Whitestown sex trafficking sting have been sentenced. Each will serve a year of probation as long as they follow the rules.

Undercover police answered social media ads offering sex in exchange for money in May. They invited the people offering sexual services to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Whitestown for an encounter, according to court records.

Two women and a man showed up. All three had drugs on them, police reported. And they ultimately were all convicted of drug related crimes, rather than sexual offenses.

Kammy Woods, 38, of Taylorsville, pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug. She had fentanyl in a wallet and said she was unaware of why she and the man she drove there were visiting Whitestown, according to the affidavit.

Her passenger, Matthew W. Nauer, 36, of Scottsburg, pleaded guilty in November to possession of fentanyl and was sentenced to about 18 months in the Boone County Jail. The judge dismissed a charge of prostitution in exchange for his plea and suspended his sentence in favor of probation.

The other woman, Jasona L. Jefferson, 24, of Indianapolis, arrived by Uber. She pleaded guilty in January to one count of possession of meth and was sentenced to a year in jail. The judge dismissed a charge of prostitution and suspended her sentence in favor of probation.

Probation does not erase a jail sentence. Those who fail to meet the conditions of their probation agreements may be forced to complete the remainder of their sentence behind bars.

The goal of the sting was to "identify and recover child and adult victims of human trafficking and investigate facilitators of sex trafficking," Zionsville Police Detective Thomas Beard wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Beard is assigned to the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force with the aid of other police agencies.

Police did not report if Nauer or Jefferson were victims of sex trafficking.