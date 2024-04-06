Final thoughts for the week
Dr. MacManus is back for a look back at the week that was and the week ahead.
Apple’s stock is struggling to find its footing. Shares of the tech giant have declined 8.5% since the start of the year, wiping more than $300 billion from its market capitalization.
Former Geek Squad workers who lost their jobs this week told 404 Media that Best Buy is conducting mass layoffs, though no numbers have yet been confirmed. Many have posted on Reddit to say they're "going sleeper."
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
Never lose your specs again with a soft magnetic holder that 13,000 shoppers love.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
The state dropped criminal penalties for possession of all illegal drugs, but a spike in overdose deaths inspired lawmakers to abandon the policy.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
If you’re struggling to save money, try the 52-week savings challenge. Here’s how it works.
Another strong jobs report took pressure off the Fed to cut rates, but also keeps the pressure on Biden's economic record where voters are focused more on inflation and less about growth.
Jobs report Friday finally arrives, bringing a test for stocks that have struggled in the second quarter's early going.
This well-organized travel bag keeps your clothes clean and protected with a dedicated drop compartment for shoes or toiletries.
Here are all the best deals we found this week on the tech we've tested and recommend.
This flowy frock also has pockets and can be worn for a day out, to dinner and more.
Disney made news this week by sorta saying its Autopia ride would go electric. What about Tomorrowland Speedway at Walt Disney World?
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Samsung is reportedly doubling its chip investment in Texas to $44 billion. This will take the form of a new chip manufacturing plant and a packaging hub.
Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.
Roku has filed a patent to be able to serve you ads even though you're watching a show or playing a game through a third-party streaming device or console.