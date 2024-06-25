Final task force meeting on Florida Museum of Black History location happening Friday

The final meeting of a task force set to recommend the location for a future Florida Museum of Black History is Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Last month, a group ranked West Augustine as its first choice, drawing criticism from committee members from Central Florida backing Eatonville, Florida.

The committee is set to adopt its final report on Friday.

Read: Florida crews prepare to launch world’s most advanced weather satellite

Back in May, Action News Jax told you when West Augustine was recommended to become home to Florida’s Museum of Black History.

The proposed location for the museum is on a 14-acre plot of undeveloped land.

The task force will need to submit a final report to the governor and state legislature by July 1.

Read: Task force selects St. Augustine as home for Florida Black History Museum

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.