The final stretch? Mahwah cell tower expected to be 'powered up' soon

MAHWAH — Township and Rockland Electric authorities say they expect the permanent Fire Company 3 cellular monopole off Rozanski Lane to be "powered up" soon.

"We are estimating approximately two weeks before the first safety tests are completed," Rockland Electric spokesman Michael Donovan said this week. "Then our line crews will connect the service to the grid."

But that does not mean phone companies will immediately begin transmitting from the permanent tower, according to Township Administrator Benjamin Kezmarsky.

Temporary (left) and permanent (right) cell towers at Fire Company 3 in Mahwah.

"They are now waiting for the OK from Rockland Electric to cut the power over to the permanent tower," Kezmarsky said this week. "At that time the temporary tower where Verizon is located will be powered by the new tower. Once the permanent power is turned on, the process can commence for Verizon and T-Mobile to begin the installation of their equipment on the permanent tower."

Kezmarsky said the delivery and installation of the pole's transformer had to wait for "trenching and running of power lines." But neither Donovan nor Kezmarsky provided more details about the steps involved in constructing a tower that cleared its last approval hurdle from the Department of Environmental Protection in September 2022.

Long-time coming

Residents and carriers have been pressing for a tower to address a 2-mile-wide dead zone on the New York State border since 2005. After myriad denials, the Township Council approved a tower at Rozanski Lane in September 2019. A temporary cell tower was activated in May 2021, and work on the permanent tower began in February 2023.

While better than no tower, the temporary tower received mixed reviews from residents depending on which carrier they used and where they lived. All have expressed hope that the 183-foot permanent tower, 25 feet taller than the temporary one, would reach further and support more carriers. But again, reception depends on which carriers erect aerials on the pole, as well as the distance from the pole, tree coverage, and changes in topography.

The permanent tower is designed to accommodate four carriers. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have signed up. It is unclear if a fourth carrier has joined.

The project has taken years to get here.

January 2020: Masonicus Road residents filed hearing requests with the state Department of Environmental Protection, claiming a second wetlands on the firehouse property was ignored in a study of the site. The DEP took until June 2020 to review and deny the request.

June 2020: Hired in September 2019 to sign up carriers for the tower, Consultant Wireless Edge was declared in default nine months later after failing to attract any carriers.

October 2020: FSD Enterprises — hired in August to replace Wireless Edge — announces it has secured carrier contracts to support a tower.

March 2021: Aspen Court residents file a lawsuit claiming the township did not have permission to use their easement on which the fire company's access road is built to transport equipment for installation of the tower. A $30,000 settlement was reached in December 2021.

April 2021: A Masonicus Road resident temporarily halts installation of powerlines across his property, claiming the township had failed to pay him or produce the necessary wetlands permit.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: The final stretch? Mahwah cell tower expected to be 'powered up' soon