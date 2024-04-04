Final stage of I-70 project near I-57 in Illinois to begin Tuesday

Apr. 4—Drivers who use Interstate 70 near Interstate 57 in Illinois will see major work get underway on Tuesday, weather permitting.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that the reconstruction of westbound I-70 from just east of the interchange with I-57 to just east of the Cumberland/Effingham County line (near Montrose) is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The project will include several new safety features this year. Illinois DOT has created a webpage, idot.click/I70, to keep motorists informed of important updates and changing conditions along the I-70/U.S. 40 corridor.

Once the work zone is established starting Tuesday, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the eastbound lanes rebuilt last year. These are separated by the barrier walls, while the westbound lanes are reconstructed.

Until the project is complete this fall, backups and congestion approaching the work zone should be anticipated at all times.

Drivers are urged to slow down, put down their phones and devices, avoid all distractions, and watch for workers and equipment. Drivers are asked also are asked to give their undivided attention to traffic control signs and changing conditions in and around the work zone.

New safety elements include extra dynamic message signs posted in advance of the northbound and eastbound I-57/70 split, helping to move I-57 traffic to the left lane.

Temporary rumble strips will be installed prior to the work zone and through it to help keep drivers alert. Illinois State Police will have an enhanced presence throughout this construction season, checking for distracted driving, speeding and other traffic offenses.

The overall $50 million improvement on I-70 in Illinois includes the reconstruction of 7 miles in both directions, including the replacement of the eastbound and westbound bridges over the Montrose Blacktop.