Final Quarter conversation: Todd Dunivant
Andrew Marden sits down with the president and general manager of Sac Republic FC ahead of the team's first match of the season on March 9th.
Andrew Marden sits down with the president and general manager of Sac Republic FC ahead of the team's first match of the season on March 9th.
The final week of the men's college basketball regular season is upon us.
The fifth-ranked Hokies lost their best player to an apparent leg injury in Sunday's season finale against Virginia.
India has waded into global AI debate by issuing an advisory that requires "significant" tech firms to get government permission before launching new models. India's Ministry of Electronics and IT issued the advisory to firms on Friday. In a tweet Monday, Chandrasekhar said the advisory is aimed at "untested AI platforms deploying on the India internet" and doesn't apply to startups.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
Boston's 44-point halftime lead was the largest in the storied history of the franchise.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
Tari Eason hasn’t played since Jan. 1 while dealing with a benign growth on his left shin.
Daylen Lile tumbled headfirst over the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Saturday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the field.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
In the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple is planning to announce its new products on its website instead of hosting a spring event. Apple is expected to unveil new iPads, MacBook Airs and more.
A class action complaint filed in California on Friday accuses Apple of stifling competition in the cloud storage space for its devices, allowing iCloud to become the dominant choice.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Travel pros doled out the best ways to save on spring and summer excursions. The overall consensus: It's cheaper than a year ago.
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Colombia match.
You can get two Sonos Era 100 smart speakers for $88 off the normal price in a deal on Woot. It's almost as low as last year's Black Friday price.
A 1974 Ford 3/4-ton F-250 pickup with big-block V8 and manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.