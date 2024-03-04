Final public hearing on congestion pricing set for Monday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers have one final opportunity to sound off on congestion pricing at the MTA’s third and final day of public hearings on Monday.

The current proposal will charge $15 for most cars, with a $5 credit for drivers using the tunnels. The money will help fund mass transit investments. Residents who live below 60th Street and make $60,000 or less per year can apply for a tax credit at the end of the year.

“I think it’s good, honestly,” said Jessica Cox, a New Yorker in favor of congestion pricing. “I feel like it’s something that benefits a lot of communities.”

“I feel it’s a horrible thing to do…because the city is not fully recovered from COVID,” said Nancy Sepe, a lifelong New Yorker.

“In the end, employers are gonna be paying for this because if they want to keep employees coming into the office, they’re gonna have to do it,” said Chris Bischof, who is not in favor of congestion pricing.

Bischof is skeptical that the MTA will truly consider public opinion.

“It’s pretty much a done deal, and everybody who comes to the meeting can rant and rave all they want, but it’s pretty much gonna be meaningless,” said Bischof.

Exemptions were a recurring theme at last week’s public hearings. Firefighters were particularly vocal, saying they use personal vehicles to move between firehouses.

“We can’t take gear on the subway,” said Harlem firefighter Alessandra Simone. “It would be nice to have the exemption.”

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said the agency is working to decide how work vehicles are defined.

“We are still in conversation with the City,” said Lieber. “If we have a lot of exemptions, everybody ends up paying more on the base toll.”

