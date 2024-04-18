Here’s the final list of gun reforms passed in the aftermath of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting

Hundreds of supporters and opponents of gun safety reforms rallied at the Maine State House on Jan. 3, 2024. (Jim Neuger/ Maine Morning Star)

Of the many proposed gun safety reforms introduced in the aftermath of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting last fall, several are headed to Gov. Janet Mills’ desk for her signature. However, the most ambitious reform, a proposed red flag law, never made it to a final vote.

After the Oct. 25 shooting in Lewiston that left 18 people dead, lawmakers vowed to take action to ensure that such a preventable tragedy would never happen again, with many talking about the need to ban assault weapons. In January, parents, students and other proponents kicked off the legislative session with hundreds rallying at the State House to call for stronger gun laws, particularly a red flag law that would give families and law enforcement a tool to remove weapons from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Four months later, a slate of gun reforms are poised to become law. While the individual policies do not represent the sweeping reforms some had hoped for, supporters say they represent progress in addressing the epidemic of gun violence in a state that has long prioritized individuals’ right to bear arms.

After a series of marathon voting sessions this week, three more gun safety measures passed the Maine Senate and House of Representatives. They include expanded background checks, a 72-hour waiting period for certain purchases and a ban on devices like bump stocks that turn firearms into illegal weapons.

However, a last-minute red flag bill introduced by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Portland) never made it to the House and Senate floors. The proposal was scheduled for a vote Wednesday — the last day of the session — but a lengthy budget debate upended plans.

“Given the contentious debate over the budget and the late hour, Speaker Talbot Ross believed the legislation couldn’t receive the attention it deserves,” said spokesperson Mary-Erin Casale.

The bill, LD 2283, sought to allow family, a household member or law enforcement to file a petition to restrict a person from purchasing or possessing firearms if they are suspected of posing a “significant danger of causing severe harm” to themself or others. The process is often described as an Extreme Risk Protection Order, also commonly known as a “red flag law.”

The measure was particularly popular among Maine’s medical community which praised the proposal for its efforts to address the public health crisis of gun violence without stigmatizing mental illness.

Although Casale said Talbot Ross was disappointed her red flag proposal didn’t advance, she said the Speaker is “incredibly proud” of the gun reform bills that did, calling them “the most significant and effective gun safety reforms in decades.”

“As she said at the beginning of this session, it was time to take meaningful action to save lives,” Casale said.

Proponents praised the suite of reforms as a means to save lives, but critics saw them as an infringement on the constitutional rights of Mainers. The bills that were voted on in the chambers did not receive support from legislative Republicans and split Democrats.

One bill that would direct a 13-person task force to study the voluntary waiver of an individual’s right to purchase a firearm was placed on the Legislature’s Special Study Table. The original proposal sought to institute such a policy but several questions were raised about different aspects of the reform and it was amended to a study bill.

Another bill that was first proposed last year that would have allowed someone to bring a civil action against firearms manufacturers initially passed the House but was ultimately rejected by both chambers.

Here’s a closer look at the bills that did end up on Mills’ desk. In the coming days, the governor will have three options for each proposal: She can sign it into law, veto it or let it become law without her signature.

Expanded background checks

One of the bills, LD 2224, that received final backing from the Legislature in the early hours of Thursday was a proposal from the governor herself in response to the Lewiston shooting.

It would expand background checks to advertised sales and modify the state’s existing yellow flag law by allowing police to get protective custody warrants to use at their discretion to take dangerous people into custody and remove their weapons.

The bill also seeks to establish a statewide network of crisis receiving centers to help someone in crisis receive prompt care.

Final votes in favor of enactment were 18-15 in the Senate and 75-68 in the Senate. No Republicans in either chamber supported the measure.

72-hour waiting period

Another piece of legislation looking to add a 72-hour waiting period for certain firearm purchases received final, although narrow, approval from the Legislature and will be sent to Mills’ desk.

LD 2238 made it through the Senate with a one-vote margin and the House with a three-vote margin. This legislation also did not receive any support from Republicans in either chamber for final enactment.

Definition of ‘machine gun’

The proposal updating the definition of machine gun and requiring that all firearms forfeited to law enforcement be destroyed also received final votes Wednesday and is now headed to Mills.

LD 2086 updates the definition of “machine gun” to align with the federal definition in order to limit their use. The bill also prohibits semi-automatic weapons that are turned into machine guns, defined as a firearm that can release multiple projectiles with a single trigger pull.

The House voted 74-68 for final enactment, and the Senate voted 19-15.

