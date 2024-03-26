Final ‘friend’ of Clayton teen with autism killed at park arrested

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect involved in a 16-year-old’s murder.

On June 29, 2023, authorities responded to a shooting at Lovejoy Park on McDonough Road.

Officers found Jamarious Deante Smith, 16, with gunshot wounds to his neck, head, and arm. He died from his injuries.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with Jamarious Smith’s mother, Pumpkin Smith.

“I tried to get him to stay, but he just left and that was the last time I saw my son,” said Pumpkin Smith.

Smith said the last conversation with her son was about a group of his friends who showed up at her front door.

“It was around 12 noon yesterday. He had some guys on my porch that I did not approve of and I asked him to ask the guys to leave from in front of my door,” Smith explained.

Smith said her son left with the friends. She said that at 12:30 a.m. that Friday, police knocked at her door.

“They asked me if I had a picture. I showed them a picture and that’s when they told me they’re sorry, they found my son in LoveJoy Park dead. He was shot five times,” Smith said.

Two other suspects accused of murder, Kwame McGinty,18, and Alex Hampton,18 were arrested last year.

On Jan. 31, Sheriff Levon Allen sent a strong and direct message to Oliver Choyce to turn himself in.

“Turn yourself in. My team behind me, the Panther Unit, we’re gonna hunt you down,” officers said. “You ain’t safe nowhere. We’re coming after you, Oliver Choyce.”

On Tuesday, Choyce surrendered to investigators. He’s currently in custody at Martha Glaze Juvenile Facility.

He’s charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt of crime and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

