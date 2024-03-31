Final Four teams are now locked in. Here's who will compete.

The second weekend of March Madness is in the books, as the original field of 68 teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament has been cut down to the Final Four.

Two of the four No. 1 seeds have made it all the way to Arizona, where the last three games will be played, but with each coming from a different side of the bracket, there's no guarantee a No. 1 seed will make it to the championship game. The No. 11 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack, a team that almost missed out on the tournament altogether, continued its Cinderella run through the tournament.

Who are the Final Four teams for March Madness 2024?No. 1 seed Connecticut HuskiesNo. 4 seed Alabama Crimson TideNo. 11 seed NC State WolfpackNo. 1 seed Purdue BoilermakersWhat are the Final Four matchups?No. 1 seed University of Connecticut Huskies vs. No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson TideNo. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 11 seed NC State WolfpackWhich team is the lowest seed in the 2024 Final Four?The lowest seeded team remaining is the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack.When are the Final Four games?Both Final Four games will be played Saturday, April 6, 2024.Where are the Final Four games?The 2024 Final Four and Championship Game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix.How to watch the Final Four gamesThe Final Four games will be broadcast on TBS.What teams were in the Elite Eight?University of Connecticut HuskiesAlabama Crimson TideDuke Blue DevilsNorth Carolina State WolfpackPurdue BoilermakersTennessee VolunteersIllinois Fighting IlliniClemson TigersWhat teams were in the Sweet 16?North Carolina Tar HeelsIowa State CyclonesNC State WolfpackGonzaga BulldogsArizona WildcatsIllinois Fighting IlliniTennessee VolunteersPurdue BoilermakersMarquette Golden EaglesCreighton BluejaysDuke Blue DevilsClemson TigersAlabama Crimson TideSan Diego State AztecsHouston CougarsUniversity of Connecticut Huskies

