Carbondale prepares for total solar eclipse
Millions of people will be looking up to the sky to witness the eclipse, and viewing locations across Illinois have been preparing for the phenomenon.
Millions of people will be looking up to the sky to witness the eclipse, and viewing locations across Illinois have been preparing for the phenomenon.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
It's also a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer and so much more.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
Fredrika Klaren is head of sustainability at Polestar. She has to walk the climate walk, no matter how irksome and inconvenient.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Says one of 4,000+ five-star fans: 'They're so comfortable, they feel as though they've been a favorite pair of shoes for a long time.'
For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”
"I don’t think either of us expected for the chemistry to penetrate real life," Mancuso told Yahoo Entertainment.
This well-organized travel bag keeps your clothes clean and protected with a dedicated drop compartment for shoes or toiletries.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
This flowy frock also has pockets and can be worn for a day out, to dinner and more.