Final class of students graduate from Pittsburgh Technical College

The final class of Pittsburgh Technical College students graduated on Saturday.

Channel 11 has been breaking details on the downfall of PTC for almost a year now.

Graduation day felt bittersweet for the Pittsburgh Technical College class of 2024, knowing they’re the last to get degrees from the school.

“It’s heartbreaking. This school has been around a long time,” said Tom Baker, a parent of a PTC graduate.

“It’s hard to explain. I’m kind of emotional today. Just how hard he works and everything like that,” parent Justin Meager said.

“Purpose and fulfillment come from individual initiative each day by setting out something to do and achieving it,” said Jacob Flasco, who spoke during the commencement ceremony.

While these graduates move forward, hundreds of students still enrolled at PTC are trying to figure out what to do next. Other area schools, like the Community College of Allegheny County and Point Park University, are offering teach-out programs for students of PTC.

Earlier this month, the school announced its plans to close at the end of the semester after its accrediting agency recently rejected a teach-out plan, calling it insufficient.

Channel 11 has reported on allegations of financial misconduct. Sources tell us there is still an active Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office investigation into top PTC leadership.

But some parents say the college offers a practical and valuable education.

“She works with somebody that graduated from here in the 80′s. They had a very successful career. So, we need more trade schools it’s a shame.” Baker said.

“He’s great. He’s got a great degree in electrical. And he’s already got a job. And it’s been a great experience for him,” said Jennifer Ferrera, a family member of a graduating student.

“Today, yes is bittersweet, but because of you, PTC will live on forever,” PTC President Dr. Alicia B Harvey-Smith said during commencement.

