Here are the final candidates for Alabama's redrawn US congressional district

Super Tuesday will feature the Republican and Democrat primary in Alabama's newly drawn District 2. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that the state's previous congressional lines discriminated against Black voters and carved out a new district that's expected to lean Democrat, over the state's objections.

There are eight candidates on the Republican ballot and 11 on the Democrat ballot.

Republican Candidates

Greg Albritton (State Sen. District 22)

Dick Brewbaker

Caroleene Dobson

Karla M. DePriest

Wallace Gilberry

Hampton S. Harris

Stacey T. Shepperson

Belinda Thomas

Gilberry has unofficially withdrawn but will still be on the ballot.

Democrat Candidates

James Averhart

Napoleon Bracy Jr. (State Rep. House District 98)

Merika Coleman (State Sen. District 19)

Anthony Daniels (State Rep. House District 53)

Shomari Figures

Juandalynn "Le Le" Givan (State Rep. House District 60)

Jeremy Gray (State Rep. House District 83)

Phyllis Harvey-Hall

Willie J. Lenard

Vimal Patel

Larry Darnell Simpson

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. CT. If required, a runoff election will be held April 16.

Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at vhagan@gannett.com. To support his work, subscribe to Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Here are the candidates in Alabama's redrawn US congressional district