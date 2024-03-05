Final action on Rochester camping ban delayed

Mar. 4—ROCHESTER — The

anticipated ban on camping

on Rochester city property is being delayed two weeks.

The ban approved in a 4-3 vote was expected to receive the second reading and final reaffirming voted needed to adopt the new ordinance on Monday, but the absence of two council members delayed the action.

Council members Mark Bransford and Shaun Palmer, two of the four members who voted for the camping restriction, were absent Monday.

City Attorney Micahel Spindler-Krage said the second reading of the ordinance passed on Feb. 5, 2024, change is now slated to be held on March 18. No changes have been proposed to the measure approved in February.

The new ordinance will make camping on city property a potential misdemeanor, carrying a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The planned ban comes after Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin asked the council to take action to help end camping in city parks and other public spaces, but he has said charges will be considered a last resort in cases where people refuse to seek other available services.

The proposed ban comes as a similar limitation in an Oregon city is expected to be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court later this year.

The Grants Pass, Oregon, case is a challenge to the results of a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 by three people, who claimed city laws punished them for being homeless. A federal district court and appeals court said the city could not ticket people from sleeping in parks due to a lack of available housing and shelter in the city.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports the Supreme Court hearing is expected to be held in April, with a decision possible in June or July.

The proposed Rochester ordinance points to local shelter limits, adding that prosecution will not occur unless a person is informed of available services and police have confirmed shelter space is available.

The ordinance also outlines some limits to potential prosecution, requiring notice of violation before a person can be charged. However, simply relocating to another restricted area will not spur the need for a second warning.

Franklin said the requirements match the focus of his officers as they work with people facing homelessness.

"We, in fact, put safeguard and guardrails on ourselves for how we are going to implement this ordinance," told the council last month.

Three men represented by Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services have reportedly cited concern that their lack of housing puts them in jeopardy of being charged, due to limited options, The legal assistance agency sent the city a draft of a potential lawsuit last year, with notice that it would be filed if the ban is approved.

The lawsuit would seek a court order to reverse the camping ban, but it has not been filed at this point.

A key concern voiced throughout the process is whether the ordinance will criminalize homelessness, with fines or jail time hindering future housing or job prospects for people already struggling.

While legal requirements require the ordinance to include the steepest potential penalties — a $1,000 and 90 days in jail — Spindler-Krage said charges and convictions will likely be rare.

"Even if a citation is issued — and again we are hoping that is a rare occurrence — it is highly unlikely the court would impose any jail time or any fine at all, or if a fine is imposed, the court always allows community work service as an alternative," he said when the measure was initially passed last month.