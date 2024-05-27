Filthy conditions – not bound children – led to arrests at Bakersfield home: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cockroaches swarming, trash piled everywhere, an “unbearable” stench, possible feces smeared on bedroom walls and — in lieu of a heater — an oven turned on high with the door left open.

These were the conditions deputies encountered when called in February to a report of juveniles tied up at a Bakersfield home, according to documents filed in Superior Court.

Ex-Tehachapi councilman pleads no contest to trying to meet teen for sex

They found no evidence the children had been restrained, but the filthy state of the home was enough for Child Protective Services to take the six juveniles living there into custody, say the documents filed by sheriff’s investigators.

Catherine Harris, their mother, blamed the children for the mess, the filings say.

“Harris said while she’s at work, the kids are supposed to pick up the trash they create,” an investigator wrote.

Harris, 44, and her eldest daughter, Mariah Moore, 26, are both charged with six misdemeanor counts of child cruelty. They’re due back in court in July.

On the evening of Feb. 14, deputies were dispatched for a welfare check after receiving reports of children tied up at a home on Larry Street, south of Edison Highway and west of Oswell Street.

Moore answered the door. She didn’t immediately let deputies inside, but the little they could see of the untidy living room — and the smell wafting through the door — had them concerned, the filings say.

Never miss a story: Make KGET.com your homepage

After failing to reach Harris at work, Moore relented and let deputies in.

They were confronted with trash strewn across the living room and open trash bags in a hallway, according to the filings. Cockroach nests were located behind doors, the reports say, and the bugs made their way across the floor and walls. Dishes and dirty water filled the clogged kitchen sink.

The oven door had been left open with the oven on and a “great amount of heat” coming from it, the filings say. Flammable chemicals were nearby.

In a bedroom where children slept, a deputy made an especially foul discovery.

“I noticed what appeared to be feces smeared on one of the juvenile’s bedroom walls and closets,” the deputy wrote in the filings. “The odor emitting from the room was unbearable to tolerate.”

Deputies called CPS. Harris showed up while waiting for them to arrive.

“Harris said the reason the residence is dirty is because her kids do not clean up after themselves,” an investigator wrote.

She said the oven was used to heat the home — which she acknowledged was dangerous — because her landlord hadn’t fixed the heater, according to the filings.

Those brown smears on the bedroom walls? That was pudding, not feces, Harris told deputies.

After refusing to answer more questions without an attorney present, she and Moore were arrested.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.