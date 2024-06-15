Filmmaker’s house cleaned out while he’s in the hospital, brother arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The home of a Memphis filmmaker was burglarized while he was in the hospital, and his brother has been arrested for the crime.

Kevin Tillman, 65, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday for aggravated burglary.

According to police, Tillman’s brother, filmmaker George Tillman, was hospitalized on May 19 for a severe case of pneumonia and released on May 30.

Tillman said when he returned to his house on Meda, he discovered many of his belongings had been placed on the curb and that other items were missing.

Tillman said at least $30,000 worth of furniture had been removed and destroyed, and $25,000 worth of jewelry and original short films had been stolen.

Tillman said he caught his brother wearing a black-and-white pair of Nikes that had been taken from his closest.

A neighbor told officers he watched Tillman’s brother remove items from Tillman’s home from May 20-May 29.

The neighbor said when he talked to Kevin Tillman, he told him his brother was very sick and might not make it out of the hospital. George Tillman says Kevin lied to neighbors, telling them he was helping George recover by removing “contaminated” items from the house.

“Yeah that’s where he had everybody fooled,” Tillman said. “Man, when I got back to this house I couldn’t believe it. I said this isn’t cleaning up man, this is rambling. You rambled through my things and destroyed my things. When I see him, all he can do is tell me where my stuff is.”

Kevin Tillman is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

