Filmmaker’s former Sacramento estate with 1880s farmhouse, unique mansion for sale. See it

In the 1850s, the O’Donnell family put roots down on a beautiful wooded property in Carmichael, California, that became one of the Sacramento area’s first ranches and settlements.

Called the O’Donnell Estates, the extraordinary property spanning nine parcels on six acres is for sale for $2.75 million.

The price includes a restored, 3,400-square-foot Victorian farmhouse originally built in the 1880s, a 4,600-square-foot-mansion and 150-year-old olive trees. The two residences, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom farmhouse and the five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, are physically connected.

“It’s pretty special,” listing agent Tom Phillips of Coldwell Banker said about the property. “It’s super unique for the area.”

By law, the historic farmhouse is staying. But what becomes of the mansion and the rest of the land — whether a developer splits the property and builds several homes or a buyer makes the entire property into a unique, private family compound — remains to be seen.

Stunning architecture

The property became the highest-priced sale in Carmichael in 2017 when it was sold for $1.7 million to Nicksam Properties LLC, according to public property records.

“The O’Donnell house is an incredible outlier in terms of being over 8,000 square feet and having over six acres of land,” Sacramento appraiser and housing market expert Ryan Lundquist said. “The architecture is interesting and stunning, but in reality, this property is likely ready for its next phase. Instead of being one grand house, this parcel could likely turn into just under 10 units.”

The neighborhood originally fought against development of the estate, but the county approved the site plan and possible lot split. The estate is located at 4434 Mapel Lane.

“The prospect of tearing down a property like this likely doesn’t sit well with some, but the truth is properties come and go, and new eras begin,” Lundquist added. “I could be wrong, but this is a highly-sought after area, and to have six acres to work with is unheard of in this type of a community with such stately homes already. On the other hand, this property could be brought back to life by an owner occupant who wants to have a one-of-a-kind compound.”

In 1985, Marc Turtletaub and his then wife Paula Turtletaub purchased the property from the O’Donnell family. Marc Turtletaub, the former president and CEO of residential money lender The Money Store, later became a film producer whose credits include “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006) and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (2019).

Turtletaub is also a Sacramento philanthropist who founded Meristem, which educates young adults with autism and other developmental differences.

Turtletaub extensively restored the original Victorian home at a cost of between $3.2 million and $3.5 million, according to information provided by a previous owner, Sunmark Capital LLC, via tax records, appraisers and architects.

Paula Turtletaub was listed as the estate’s owner in 2001, according to public property records. Sunmark Capital bought the home from Bella Propiedad LLC in 2015 for $1.55 million, property records show.

Turret with dome

The elegant two-story farmhouse has a receiving parlor, laundry room and solarium. The deck that wraps around the house and the second-floor balconies cover more 1,800 square feet.

The farmhouse’s lighting, mouldings, wall paper and design stays true to details from the original era, according to the property information. Special attention went into the custom stained-glass windows, solid wood and marble flooring during the remodel, as well as custom tiles, a custom hand-carved staircase, wall murals, marble fireplaces and a wood-burning stove. The remodel also included the addition of skylights, a marble tub and exterior hot tub.

The large second residence was added to the property in the mid-2000s, according to the Sunmark Capital information that was available through MLS. The house spans four stories, including a top-level turret that is reached by a grand, curving marble staircase. There’s also an elevator to navigate the floors.

The house is entered on the main level through an expansive ballroom with a full bar under a large domed ceiling.

4434 Mapel Lane in Carmichael encompasses six acres and has been divided into nine parcels, including a remodeled farmhouse built in the 1880s and a mansion.

A second floor library with a sliding ladder opens to a spiral staircase that leads to the domed turret, where a 360-degree balcony offers stunning views all the way across Carmichael to Sacramento above the canopy of trees.

The property contains a 500-year old oak tree on the side lawn. Several outbuildings, including a former carriage and well house, are original. The grounds include a full tennis court and full basketball court, each with lights.

“This one-of-a-kind opportunity located in the heart of Carmichael is brimming with potential, awaiting the touch of a skilled developer,” the property listing states. “An absolute must-see for those seeking a remarkable property.”

The O’Donnell family donated 9.4 adjoining acres for a community park that includes a nature path, butterfly garden and playground, according to the information from Sunmark Capital.

“There’s a green belt in the area that will never be developed,” Phillips said.

The ballroom at 4434 Mapel Lane in Carmichael.

A sprial staircase leads up to a domed turret.