Fillmore detectives investigate 2 gunfire incidents

Authorities in Fillmore were investigating two gunfire incidents in the city Tuesday.

The shots were heard around 2 p.m., said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ken Truitt, although investigators remained at the scene as of 7:45 p.m. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Fillmore.

The sheriff's major crimes unit had set up a command post at Third and Saratoga streets, Truitt said. The command post was near two separate sites where shell casings had been found.

No gunfire victims had been located and no suspects had been identified, he said.

Last week, sheriff's detectives investigated gunfire at a house party in Fillmore early Friday, along with a hit-and-run crash and a large fight where a man was reportedly pistol-whipped and sought medical treatment. In Friday's incident, reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Foothill Drive, no shooting victims were found.

Truitt said there was no known link between Tuesday's gunfire and last week's incident. The incidents on both days took place in the city's northeast area.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Two gunfire incidents in Fillmore spark investigation