Fillmore County fugitive arrested in Michigan

May 2—ST. PAUL — A fugitive with ties to southeast Minnesota was captured Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Michigan.

William Guy Amick III was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Milan, Michigan, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Amick III, 36, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with 13 felony counts related to child sexual abuse material including using minors in sexual performance, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work involving a minor. The incidents involve multiple victims between the ages of newborn and 7.