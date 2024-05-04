After a year filled with controversy, Lakota Schools names its newest superintendent

A new Lakota Local Schools superintendent was announced Saturday after more than a years-long vacancy that was riddled with controversy and turbulence.

Ashley Whitely, who is currently the assistant superintendent at Wyoming City Schools, will assume the position Aug. 1, according to a press release from Lakota Local Schools District.

The superintendency for the largest suburban school district in southwest Ohio became vacant in January 2023, after former superintendent Matt Miller said a board member bullied him out of his position.

The board spent nearly $30,000 on search fees to find a superintendent to replace Miller. The process included two national searches and hiring an interim leader for one year.

Matt Miller is the former superintendent for Lakota Local Schools.

The board appointed Whitely for a five-year contract at a special meeting Saturday that included representatives from each stakeholder group.

"With a strong belief that culture and learning go hand-in-hand, Whitely supports efforts that prioritize a positive district culture and high expectations for all learners," the release stated.

Whitely has served as the assistant superintendent at Wyoming City Schools since 2018. At Wyoming, she co-developed a strategic plan that identifies the priorities for teaching and learning at the district and "gained significant experience in the area of facilities planning."

Prior to this role, Whitely served as the principal and assistant principal of Wyoming High School.

She also has previous experience at Lakota. According to the release, Whitely taught English and served as the department chair at Lakota East High School for five years before she worked at Wyoming.

Whitely said in the release: “I look forward to working with the various stakeholders to enhance instruction and nurture a positive culture so that all Lakota students can thrive and grow."

A more than year-long search process

In the spring of 2023, the board paid the Ohio School Board Association more than $12,000 to conduct a national search for a new district leader. In June 2023, Whitely was named one of four finalists for the superintendent role.

The board scratched the search in lieu of hiring a temporary district leader: Elizabeth Lolli, former superintendent of Dayton Public Schools.

Interim superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, Ph.D., explains a question to board member Darbi Boddy during the Lakota Board of Education meeting on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at the Lakota East Freshman Auditorium in Liberty Township.

This February, the school board started the national search process over and approved a $16,900 contract with consulting company Finding Leaders to execute the search.

Lakota planned to announce its new superintendent before the end of the school year.

School board controversy

Whitely's appointment comes shortly after the ousting of Darbi Boddy, the board member whom Miller blamed for his resignation.

Miller wrote in a letter to the school board that Boddy's "crusade to force me to resign is direct retaliation for my efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts," Miller wrote to the school board. "While the rest of the board does not share Ms. Boddy's views, the fact remains that she has succeeded in her efforts and destroyed my career in the bargain."

Darbi Boddy, Lakota School Board member, looks on during a Lakota School Board work session at Lakota Plains Junior School in Liberty Township on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Boddy was voted off the board by her colleagues in late March and replaced last month by a former district employee, Christina French.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lakota Local Schools names Ashley Whitely as its superintendent