Filing cites downed utility pole as possible cause for Texas wildfire

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, now the largest wildfire ever recorded in Texas, has scorched more than 1,078,000 acres and killed at least two people, with only 15% containment as of Friday morning.

The cause of the fire has remained uncertain since Monday, but according to a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, investigators from several insurance companies communicated with Xcel Energy this week via a law firm, questioning if one of its downed utility poles may have started the fire.

"On February 28, 2024, a law firm sent a letter to Xcel Energy on behalf of various property insurance interests whose insureds were allegedly adversely affected by the Smokehouse Creek Fire that purports to provide Xcel Energy with notice of potential exposure for damages resulting from the Smokehouse Creek Fire and to request that a fallen SPS utility pole that is situated within the vicinity of the fire’s potential area of origin be preserved," reads the filing from Xcel. "Investigations into origin, cause, and damage of the wildland fires burning in or near the service territory of SPS, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire, are underway."

Terrain continues to smolder in the outlying boundaries of the Smokehouse Creek Fire, seen Wednesday near Miami, Texas. The fire, which was currently the second largest in state history, was an estimated 850,000 acres and 3 percent contained as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Xcel Energy already faces nearly 300 lawsuits alleging the company's responsibility for the 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado, that killed two people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes, according to a story from the Denver Post.

The company has provided the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by the devastating wildfires across the Texas Panhandle. As members of this community, we will continue to support our neighbors in this recovery."

"We are working in coordination with first responders and local officials to support the power needs of our communities, while safely restoring power to customers where possible. We will cooperate with officials while conducting our own investigations to determine the causes of the fires."

