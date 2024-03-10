Fights and gunfire at Orange Park Mall

Sheriff Michelle Cook has a strong message for the group responsible for the chaos caused at Orange Park Mall Saturday night.

She said in a news release, “We have zero tolerance for violence in Clay County. Those responsible for last night will be pursued and punished.”

Deputies were called to the mall around 9:30 p.m. to break up a group of young people who were fighting.

As the crowd moved into the parking lot near the AMC Movie Theatre, gunshots were fired.

A young man was shot in the arm.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with video of the fight to send it to them via SaferWatch.

Tips can be called in at 904-264-6512.

Sheriff Cook said, “I want to thank our brave deputies who continue to keep our County safe by placing themselves in the middle of the fight.”

