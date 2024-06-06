Fights break out at Crusher stadium after Lorain HS graduation

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain City Schools said it was their largest graduating class in a generation, with 432 students earning their high school diplomas.

But about 45 minutes after the ceremony ended at Avon’s Lake Erie Crushers Stadium on Tuesday, there was pure chaos.

“A sergeant advised me that as he saw one student walking down the stairs to walk out of the stadium, he saw a group of kids off to the side. Soon as the kid came off the steps, the students bum-rushed him,” said Avon police public information officer Jim Drozdowski.

The stadium was filled to capacity, as about 5,000 people turned out to support the class of 2024 — and most of the crowd was cleared when that initial fight prompted even more violence, police said.

“When he went to break that fight up, other fights around there started breaking out. The officers immediately called for back up,” said Drozdowski.

Off-duty security detail at the stadium called for additional assistance from surrounding areas to help break up at least three other fights that spilled into the parking lot.

Several juveniles and at least two adults have been cited for disorderly conduct, but police said more serious charges could be forthcoming.

Lorain schools Superintendent Jeff Graham told FOX 8 News officials do not believe any graduating seniors were involved — but the investigation is just getting started.

“What we, I think, underestimated at Crushers Stadium is the dismissal part of that and we should have had more people in support of that. And I own that. This was new to us. People lingered for quite a while and things got out of hand,” he said.

This was the first time Lorain held its commencement ceremony at Crushers Stadium, as their current stadium is currently undergoing renovations.

One male student suffered a hand injury and was transported to a hospital.

The names of the people cited have not been released.

Avon police continuing to work with the district in the investigation said more charges, including inciting a riot, could be filed.

