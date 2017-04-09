Fighting Trump? Your best weapon is the one you least expect

The year 2017 has a surprise in store if you oppose Donald Trump and his policies.

So far you've probably been trying to manage a wild range of emotions: fear and panic about executive orders; disbelief as his most avid supporters buy his verifiable lies; shock with every revelation about Russiagate.

Now here's the surprise: 2017 will be the year you learn the value of practicing kindness — at least if the resistance has anything to say about it.

We know what you're thinking. Only saints, kindergarten teachers, and muppets are perpetually kind. The rest of us typically struggle to get through the day without side-eyeing a stranger or laying on the car horn in rush hour traffic.

But there's a good reason why kindness has become a mantra for those fighting Trump. After doing something nice for someone else, studies show we feel happier: That behavior activates regions of the brain associated with pleasure and reward. Americans fighting Trump and his agenda desperately need that kind of pick-me-up. More importantly, though, they also see generosity as a forceful expression of their resistance because it help builds a world in which compassion reigns — even if the president's policies seem designed to appeal to fear, scorn, and division.

Make no mistake — the focus on kindness isn't a way to prioritize empathy for Trump voters above all else, as some pundits controversially suggested the opposition do in the wake of the election. It's about discovering how solidarity and kindness are intertwined at the personal and institutional level, and understanding their combined potential to bring about change.

"The more positive things you put out there ... the more [kindness] can replicate itself," says Jennifer Rosen Heinz, a longtime liberal organizer and activist from Madison, Wisconsin.

Heinz has played an important role in making kindness a central cause for those trying to defeat Trump's agenda. Soon after the election, she spontaneously got involved in distributing a lawn sign that broadcasts a powerful message. "In this house," it reads, "we believe: Black Lives Matter / Women's Rights are Human Rights / No Human is Illegal / Science is Real / Love is Love / Kindness is Everything."

The part about kindness struck Heinz. "Everyone felt so broken," she says of the gloomy weeks following the election. Focusing on acts of generosity felt like a way to channel grief into positivity. "I very much believe in the power of words and the power of gestures."

Heinz didn't know the Wisconsin woman who'd written the message on a poster, but she saw a picture of her and the sign. Moved by the declarative and inspiring words, Heinz ultimately got permission to reprint the sign with a new design, set up a Facebook page ("Kindness is Everything") to help distribute it, and worked to ensure that proceeds from sales went to local and national nonprofits, including the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health and ACLU. The sign got viral attention on Pantsuit Nation, the private Facebook page that has nearly 4 million members. Now it's in neighborhoods all over America, including in Austin, Orlando, Brooklyn, and San Francisco.