Fighting for transparency in Michigan prisons

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Ex-prisoners and the families of people serving long sentences, gathered on the Capitol lawn today with one goal in mind, helping people take care of their loved ones behind bars.

The individuals who came together are trying to make it easier for people to report misconduct and poor living conditions in Michigan prisons.

Aracelly Hernadez is someone who is impacted by criminal justice reform, says her husband, Rolando has been in prison for 25 years and has at least that and more ahead.

She says despite his community involvement and the road to recovery, his sentence has not been reviewed. Hernandez and many others shared similar stories with lawmakers.

“We are keeping folks locked up for an indefinite period of time, and were not reviewing them after five, ten, fifteen years,” said Hernandez.

Officials with the group Citizens Demand Prison Reform, are pushing for House members to vote on Senate Bill 493, which would allow prisoner’s family members to submit complaints to the Office of Corrections and allow them to open investigations into potential misconduct.

“There is a need for culture shift inside of our prisons, there is a need for transparency, accountability, and oversight,” said Lois Pullano, Executive Director of the Citizen Demand Prison Reform.

The group has even set up a model solitary cell that lets the community and passing lawmakers step in and see what it’s like ‘on the inside.’

The proposed bill was passed by the Senate and is awaiting a full House vote. This type of check on the Michigan Department of Corrections is something Hernandez told Nate, should have already been in place.

6 News has reached out to the Department of Corrections for a comment but they have gotten back to us.

The group is also working on two other bills that would protect inmates and their family visits and challenge the idea of solitary confinement.

