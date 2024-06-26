Fighting for a piece of the pie: small farmers find new hope through incentives

Jun. 26—It was a sobering moment when U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack rattled off a string of statistics about disappearing farmland and corporate control of agriculture in the hands of a few. But it's possible to change that story line, he says.

Vilsack offered a new plan — and a new direction for America's farmers — during a visit through WNC earlier this month. Simply stated, the plan is to make farming more profitable.

It's a plan that aligns with one Haywood County leaders have said is a way to keep farmland intact and perhaps stop farmland from being covered up with housing developments.

The stakes are higher than simply preserving the ability for the farmers to feed the nation, he said. Also on the brink of decline are the small rural communities farmers support.

Competing for scraps

The top 7.5% producers in the U.S. pocket 89% of the farm income, leaving the vast majority of farmers to share just 11% of the $543 billion generated in 2022, Vilsack said.

"This is a critically important moment for rural America and agriculture in general," Vilsack said. "Half of farms in the nation made no money and others needed off-farm income to survive. The question becomes: why do farm families have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Why can't a farm generate multiple streams of income?"

Vilsack addressed around 150 farmers, farm leaders and others during a brief stop at UNC-Asheville. His philosophy differs from former USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, who advised farmers to get big or get out.

To turn the tide, an alternative model was rolled out early in the Biden administration to help make small and mid-size farmers more profitable, Vilsack said.

Funding for the plan came through the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill with money for the next three years. If the program accomplishes its goals, future funding will be through the farm bill.

To enhance agriculture profitability, billions of dollars have been set aside to support regional food hubs, fund on-farm sustainable energy projects and to provide grants for processing facilities and operations so raw agriculture products can be baked, pickled, canned, dried, prepared meals, cheese and fresh or frozen cuts of meat.

Toward that end, grant funds were made available on a volunteer basis to those who would be willing to keep track of how the program helped them work more productively, earn more money and help meet the nation's production agriculture needs.

Poised to act

North Carolina is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the many pools of federal funding available to help increase agriculture profitability.

Kaleb Rathbone, a Waynesville resident who is the assistant commissioner of agriculture for the western region, said the state has repeatedly been named the best state in the nation to do business, has a strong military presence, a huge banking hub and has a natural beauty that drives tourism.

Still, agriculture is by far the state's largest industry, Rathbone said. That's a testament to the hard-working farmers in the state and the strong partnerships that have been created with multiple forest, soil and water and agriculture/conservation agencies across the state.

North Carolina has 42,817 farms covering 8.1 million acres. Agriculture contributes $18.6 billion to the state's economy.

Money on the table

The infrastructure bill included 27 categories North Carolina farmers can tap grant funding by adopt certain practices and keeping detailed records on how the grant funds made a difference. Specifically, there are 117 practices farmers can get paid to incorporate into their operations.

"I've talked to farmers who simply want a change. This gives them a series of opportunities to continue farming," Vilsack said.

Vilsack spoke of all the various avenues ag producers could tap into.

They range from hyper-niche products like aviation biofuel to expanding granaries, creameries and meat processing facilities. Farmers who turn what they grow into value-added products — from jellies to canned products — can also be incentivized. Farmers who need cold storage to keep their produce fresh while waiting for market, money is available to build that.

There are also funds to buy needed equipment, tools and make other necessary changes.

Some incentivized programs encourage the transition of ag waste into energy or using it to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

Funds also are available to bolster the regional food production business where farmers can sell directly to consumers at farmers markets and through other opportunities.

Expanding local processing opportunities is being eyed to better allow farmers to add value to their commodity and then set the price when selling directly to consumers or wholesalers as opposed to taking the raw product to the market at whatever the going rate is that week.

"We are creating new market opportunities where farmers will be paid a premium above market rates," Vilsack said. "All this helps to give people a sense there's a second path that's available."

Since addressing climate change was part of the infrastructure bill, there's also money available to encourage "climate-smart agriculture." Programs are set up to facilitate the use of rotational grazing, cover crops and better irrigation to reduce costs and increase yields — thus enhance farm income.

A USDA handout outlined the four broad areas the funding aims to address:

—Creating more, better and new market opportunities to enhance rural prosperity.

—Investing in housing, broadband and telecom infrastructure, and helping 755 farms survive during natural disasters.

—Climate-smart agriculture, forestry and clean energy programs.

—Tackling food and nutrition insecurity.

How to sign up

So how can growers and farmers tap into the money? David Smiley, the local food campaign director at Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project provided these sources on where to access funding.

USDA Valued-Added Producer Grant

NCDA RFSI (USDA funded program) for infrastructure and equipment

GusNIP: Double snap and produce prescription funds

LFPA+: The local recipient is MANNA

Local Food for Schools: USDA funded, funds for local purchasing in school systems

Accelerating Appalachia: local/regional

Rodale Institute: national, but well known among many local farmers

Working Landscapes: local/regional