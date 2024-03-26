Fighting legal delays, Stephen Richer edges closer to draining the swampy (Kari) Lake

Pretty much everything you need to know about the defamation lawsuit Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has filed against failed Republican governor candidate Kari Lake can be found in how eager they are to get to trial.

Richer is very eager.

Lake? Not. So. Much. In fact, not at all.

It’s why Richer’s lawyers took a swipe at Lake’s lawyers this week, asking a judge to sanction Team Kari for “doing everything possible to waste time and stall discovery.”

Lake’s lawyer denies that, of course, saying “they won’t be unduly rushed in a way that will compromise our defense to Mr. Richer’s lawsuit targeting Ms. Lake’s free speech.”

Richer isn't targeting Lake's free speech

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer

Of course, it’s not Lake’s free speech that Richer is targeting.

It is the unproven claims of misconduct and election tampering made against Richer in order to grift off gullible MAGA suckers, without seeming to care, at all, about the potential harm she was doing to Richer’s reputation.

Not to mention the potential physical harm that could have resulted from enflaming the emotions of those same gullible dupes.

As Richer put it in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic: “Not only would I obviously never do the things that she accuses me of, but also as a matter of Arizona law and election administration processes, I don’t even have responsibility for — or jurisdiction over — the printing of ballots on Election Day.

“Lake has continued to repeat these falsehoods, despite multiple court rulings that found her attacks to be unfounded.”

Dupes are in prison, but what of the instigators?

He added, “(Lake’s) words have provoked death threats from Lake’s followers. I’ve been forced to increase my personal and professional security while still watching over my shoulder.”

And for good reason.

A number of those gullible dupes made life-threatening threats against Richer and others. And a number of them are now doing time in prison, having been prosecuted for their crimes.

The instigators of those actions need not worry (unfortunately) about such harsh consequences.

Still, a monetary judgement in a defamation lawsuit is no small thing.

And Richer is inching closer to draining a very swampy Lake.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake is slow walking her defamation defense. That speaks volumes