'Fighting back': Woman kills convicted sex offender who tried to rape her, police say

A woman stabbed a convicted sex offender to death over the weekend as police said the felon attempted to rape her inside a Louisiana business in broad daylight.

The attack took place at a laundromat in Lacombe, a small, rural community about a 50-mile drive northeast of New Orleans.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a laundromat off U.S. 190 for a report of unresponsive man with an apparent stab wound.

While en route to the scene, deputies were also dispatched to a call in reference to a woman claiming she stabbed a man who had attacked her while she was at the same laundromat.

Arriving officers found 40-year-old Nicholas Tranchant at the business suffering from a stab wound, officials said.

Nicholas Tranchant, a convicted sex offender from Louisiana.

Tranchant was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a press release from the department.

A preliminary investigation into the death determined Tranchant − a convicted sex offender − entered the business armed with what officials described as a sharp weapon, and attempted to sexually assault the woman.

But she fought back.

"The female was able to gain possession of the weapon, and used it to stab him before fleeing to safety," the department wrote in the release.

The woman was also taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the attack, the department said.

“I want to compliment this brave woman on the courage and strength she showed in fighting back against her attacker and ask for prayers for her continued recovery,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Convicted sex offender Nicholas Tranchant's criminal history

Court records show Tranchant was convicted in Louisiana in July 2003 on a felony charge of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Then in May 2008, records show, he was convicted of felony attempted aggravated rape and aggravated burglary.

Tranchant was released from jail on those charges on Dec, 21, 2023, the sheriff's office reported, and by law, required to register as a sex offender for life.

