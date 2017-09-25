Eurofighter pilot attempting loop-the-loop in front of his parents and girlfriend dies after crashing into sea

This is the terrible moment that a fighter pilot lost his life after crashing his Eurofighter into the sea during an air show off the coast of Italy.

Capt Gabriele Orlandi, 36, was attempting to perform a loop-the-loop in his 85million euro Eurofighter Typhoon when he apparently misjudged the manoeuvre and smashed into the water, a few hundred yards from the coast.

The Italian air force pilot was performing the stunt in front of a large crowd that included his girlfriend and his parents at the air show in Terracina, south of Rome.

The Eurofighter was executing a spectacular loop-the-loop when it crashed into the sea

His girlfriend had to be taken to hospital and treated for severe shock.

Capt Orlandi died on impact and his body was recovered by navy divers.

He had more than a decade’s experience as a pilot and had trained in the United States with American Top Gun flyers.

The pilot died on impact

The air show was immediately suspended after the accident and two investigations were opened, one by the air force and another by civilian magistrates in the nearby town of Latina.

“A day of joy turned into a day of great sadness,” said General Enzo Vecciarelli, a senior air force commander. “Our deepest condolences go to the relatives of Capt Orlandi.”