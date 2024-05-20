Fight at Socorro ISD school going viral on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A video showing a fight inside a classroom at a Socorro ISD middle school is making the rounds on social media.

The fight happened Monday, May 20 at Hurshel Antwine Middle School, at 3830 Rich Been Boulevard in far East El Paso.

A teacher appears to be caught in the middle of the fight.

This message, from the principal at Hurshel Antwine, Patricia Fernandez, is being sent to parents:

“Hello, this is Patricia Fernandez, principal of Hurshel Antwine Middle School. I am calling to inform you that an altercation occurred among students in a classroom on our campus today. This was an isolated incident between individual students. The students involved are being addressed by administration and law enforcement, as appropriate. There was no threat to other students or the campus. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Hurshel Antwine Middle School and Team SISD.”

