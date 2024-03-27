I will fight for overhead space on a plane, but I shouldn't have to | Cruising Altitude

I’ll admit it. I will elbow you out of the way to get on the plane 30 seconds sooner and secure overhead bin space. I’m not proud of it, but I'll probably never see you again, and I really don’t want to have to check a bag on most flights.

I’m part of the problem, but I’m not alone. The bag wars just keep heating up.

“We travel a couple times a year, about four times a year, and we’re noticing that we don’t have any overhead space for our bags. When people are getting on the plane, they’re taking the first (space) available,” Elaine DiCresce, a retiree from Minneapolis, told me. “The last few times, we actually checked our bags at the gate. It’s just frustrating.”

So how did we get here? Why is overhead bin space at such a premium, and what can be done about it? Here’s what I learned.

The coveted overhead bin space.

Who sets carry-on bag rules?

Most flights have a 1 + 1 rule: one carry-on bag that goes in the overhead bin and one personal item that fits under the seat in front in economy and on most domestic flights, but these guidelines are flexible and not totally set in stone.

“The airlines make the rules,” Loulu Lima, founder of the Texas-based travel agency Book Here Give Here, told me. “This is real simple and every airline has a different rule.”

That is to say, there’s no overarching regulation about what carry-on bags have to be, just that most airlines use similar equipment and set standards more or less the same way.

“Sometimes you’ll hear an agent blame the FAA, but that’s not true,” said Brett Snyder, author of the Cranky Flier blog and owner of the Cranky Concierge travel agency.

But whenever you fly, it’s a good idea to check the details of your carry-on allowance.

Lima said each airline has slightly different dimensions for allowable carry-on bags, and different tickets have different rules. Some basic economy tickets might not allow for overhead bin baggage, and ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit and Frontier may charge an extra fee for carry-on bags.

What are the best ways to secure overhead bin space?

Unfortunately, there’s no great strategy here. The best way to access a bin on most airlines is to be in an early boarding group, which usually means having a more premium ticket, having frequent flyer status with the airline, holding the right credit card or paying for access.

“I hate to say it, but sometimes I would join a credit card that gets you earlier boarding, or buy that early boarding space. It really depends on the airline,” Lima said.

How can overhead bin space be less competitive?

First, a brief detour to look at why bin space is so sought after in the first place:

“We initially got there when checked bags were still free, but people were primarily concerned that their checked bag would be lost,” Snyder said, “When (airlines) started charging for checked bags, then it became even more important for people, because people don’t want to pay for it.”

Lima agreed that passengers mistrusting airlines is a big part of why so many passengers rely solely on carry-ons on their trips.

“We’ve all become control freaks to a certain extent,” she said. “There’s no trust that the bag is actually going to make it. Why do you think the AirTags and the Tiles and all of these other things are so popular these days?”

Airlines are aware that access to bins is competitive and frequently tout improvements that mean more space for rollaboards. In fact, just on Tuesday, United Airlines announced it was installing larger bins on its Embraer E175 regional jets, operated by Skywest. Regional jets, which typically fly short routes, are notoriously tight on carry-on space.

Beyond physical improvements to overhead bins, airlines can’t do much to help with the competition, though.

Snyder said they can encourage or require passengers to gate-check their bags but acknowledged that sometimes backfires, especially if they start forcing checks before the overhead bins are really full.

And, of course, airlines can charge for overhead bin access, which is unpopular with passengers, but it does smooth things along at the boarding door.

“You have airlines like Spirit and Frontier, they charge you more to carry-on than to check a bag,” Snyder said. “You don’t see the same kind of mad dash that you see on other airlines to get onboard just so you can claim your bin space.”

Yet, the efficacy of these practices is somewhat limited.

For DiCresce and her husband, Clifford, they’re left wondering why airlines don’t assign slots in the overhead bin like seats, and to be honest, I think it’s a fair question to which I don’t have an answer.

Expert packing tips

Until new innovations or some sort of sorcery make overhead bin space unlimited, we’re stuck duking it out with fellow passengers for whatever we can get.

Lima said she usually travels with carry-on bags only and that you can minimize the space you need by being strategic about how and what you pack.

“I’ve gone to China and to Finland for three weeks and I’ve had different temperature changes,” she said. “I’m all about rolling and, as a plus-sized woman, my clothes are bigger than most, so if I can do it, everyone else can do it, too.”

For Snyder, the best way to avoid the stress is to just determine not to rely on the bins at all.

“When you travel without a carry-on bag, it is remarkably freeing. You, all of a sudden, don’t care when you board if you have an assigned seat,” he said.

And I’ve seen for myself that the checked bag system is increasingly reliable. I’ll still fight you for that overhead bin space for now, but I may be coming around to Snyder’s view.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why overhead bin space is so competitive | Cruising Altitude