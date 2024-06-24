Fight over a kiss leads to Myrtle Beach, SC area man’s nose nearly sliced off from sword

A fight over a kiss resulted in a man having the tip of his nose nearly sliced off, according to an Horry County Police report.

The fight started after the victim allegedly kissed the attacker’s family member, the report said. It resulted in the victim having the tip of his nose almost cut off with a katana sword.

Peter Tighe, 36, was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature early Saturday morning. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a $15,000 bail.

Tighe approached and confronted the victim about kissing one of his family members in a Circle K parking lot, 4700 Holmestown Road. He then began swinging around a katana sword — a long, Japanese sword — at the victim, hitting him in the nose, the police report said.

“(The victim) had a large piece of skin flapped off his nose and was hanging,” the police the report stated. He also had a cut above his left eye. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police found Tighe nearby and arrested him. The report said, “he is always carrying unique knives/weaponry.”