Fight over dog breeding ends with son killing Atlanta music producer Clinton ‘D-Billz’ Dorsey

The son of a prominent Atlanta music producer and engineer is under arrest on charges of shooting and killing his father during a dispute.

The shooting happened just before noon inside an apartment at the Arium Lenox Apartments in Brookhaven on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Clinton Dorsey, known in the Atlanta music scene as Clinton “D-Billz” Dorsey.

He’s worked with a number of emerging and established artists. Police say Dorsey and his son got into an argument that escalated to violence.

“They were having an argument over the family business of dog breeding. The argument turned physical. From that, the son went and retrieved a semi-automatic pistol and shot and killed Mr. Dorsey,” Sgt. John Clifford with the Brookhaven Police Department said.

Dorsey has worked with artists such as BRS Kash, Lil Baby, Da Baby, City Girls, YFN Lucci, Fatt Sosa, VL Deck, Peewee Longway, Jose Guapo, Rich Da Khid, Khaotic, and more.

Police arrested Dorsey’s adult son, Edward Dorsey, 22. He’s charged with voluntary manslaughter.

