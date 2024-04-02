Fight at Orange County park leaves one dead, Sheriff’s Office says

A man is dead after a fight Tuesday afternoon in Barber Park, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the park on Gatlin Avenue in the Conway neighborhood of Orange County at about 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said, after getting word of a fight. They found a man in his 40s with serious injuries, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation indicates the homicide was “a targeted incident,” but did not include any additional details.

The investigation was ongoing.