‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change’ Campaign returns to East Texas to combat food insecurity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Fight Hunger. Spark Change campaign returns to East Texas Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs that will benefit local food banks including the East Texas Food Bank.

According to a release, since 2014, the campaign has generated more than $186 million and provided more than 1.9 billion meals for the Feeding America network to local food banks.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with Walmart and Sam’s Clubs for this incredible campaign,” David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said. “ETFB continues to see many East Texans who need a helping hand. One dollar equals five meals for our food bank so every dollar makes a difference in our community in fighting hunger.”

The campaign will run in stores and online from April 1 – April 29. For a full list on how to donate, people can visit the East Texas Food Bank website.

