Fight at Fresno home leads to stabbing that sent three men to hospital, police say

Three men were stabbed Sunday night after a disturbance at a Fresno home.

The altercation took place just before 7:30 p.m. at Dante and Michigan avenues after police received a call about shots fired and a stabbing, Lt. Marcus Gray said.

Officers responded and located vehicles that may be related to the altercation and detained several individuals, Gray said.

While officers were investigating the incident, three victims showed up at a local hospital.

Gray said the injuries don’t appear to be serious.

The motive for the stabbing is being investigated.

It’s unclear if the fight happened outside the home or on the street.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly where everything occurred,” Gray said.

Police have not found evidence of a shooting, Gray said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.