Fight demand led to fatal Buffalo Court shooting, brothers' arrests, court records say

Two brothers are facing murder charges after being accused of shooting a man who came to their apartment looking to fight, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Jachin Perry, 26, and Michael Twitty, 18, are each charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Raquawn Ogelsby.

Columbus police received a call around 1:30 p.m. Monday about a shooting on the 500 block of Buffalo Court on the city's South Side. When officers arrived, they found Ogelsby and another man who had both suffered gunshots. Ogelsby died at the scene.

Medics took the surviving victim to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Ogelsby and the other man, Ogelsby's brother, went to Buffalo Court looking for Perry.

Court records say Perry had struck his girlfriend earlier in the day, and Ogelsby and the other man had gone to fight Perry.

When the men arrived at the Buffalo Court apartment where Perry lived, Perry's mother opened the door, according to court records. The men asked Perry to come outside and fight.

The surviving victim told police he saw Perry reach over his mother and fire a gun. Perry and Twitty ran away.

Police saw the men running through a wooded area and took them into custody without further incident.

Perry and Twitty are expected to have their first appearances in Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Ogelsby was one of three people killed in shootings on Monday.

Around 10 p.m., two people were killed in a shooting at Krumm Park. A vigil for another person who had been killed was being held at the park around the same time, but Columbus police have not said whether the victims were in attendance at the vigil or whether the shooting was connected to the vigil.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Fight demand led to fatal Buffalo Court shooting, arrests, court record say